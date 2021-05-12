Local

Carmel High School Marching Band to march for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 2022

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel High School Marching Band will be taking their talents to New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022.

The Macy’s Parade Band Committee selected Carmel’s marching band from more than 100 other marching bands. Carmel High school is one of nine selected bands and the only one from Indiana to march in the 96th edition of the parade.

Committee members say it looks for bands that have stage presence and musical expertise to captivate the streets of New York City and millions of viewers across the country.

The band will join other iconic Macy’s staples including floats, giant character balloons, clowns and superstar performers to help create an unforgettable experience for millions of viewers.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time marching in the big apple for Carmel High School Marching Band. The band made it’s first appearance alongside the famous floats in 2011.

Macy’s even donated $10,000 to help kick-start the band’s fundraising goal to return.

“We are thrilled to be apart of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The historic parade is a high point for our band members and we are grateful for the opportunity to participate,” said Carmel High School Marching Band Director Chris Kreke.

The marching band will spend the next 18 months planning and rehearsing.