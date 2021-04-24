Local

Carmel High School radio station wins National Radio Station of the Year

CARMEL, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — Carmel High School radio station WHJE has been awarded National Radio Station of the Year by The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.

Staff members at the an alt-rock format station at 91.3 FM are Carmel High School students ranging from freshmen to seniors. Students can join the station by taking a basic-level lab class and then apply to join the official radio staff. The low-power FM station also broadcasts Carmel High School sports.

According to WHJE’s website, the station is completely student-run, overseen by station manager/adviser Dominic James. Senior students manage every aspect of the station, leading new initiatives, working with junior members who choose which department they wish to join: Music Shows, Talk Shows, Podcasts, Sports Broadcasting, Promotions & PSAs or News.

