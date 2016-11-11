Carmel High School robotics team to host Women in Technology workshop

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — This weekend, young girls will get the chance to see what their future could look like, if they choose a career in science, technology, engineering or math. The Carmel TechHounds robotics team is hosting the Women in Technology workshop on Saturday.

The workshop is a chance for girls who might have an interest in STEM to see how they can turn that interest into a career someday. Organizers hope to show girls they can become scientists, inventors, entrepreneurs or anything else they want.

The Carmel High School Tech Hounds are hosting the workshop for girls in sixth through eighth grade. If girls develop an interest for STEM in middle school, organizers say they will be ready to pursue those subjects in high school and college.

“I really hope to inspire young girls — they’re just another human being that can do engineering. It doesn’t matter if they’re a girl, because if they have the skills, then go for it,” said Linnea Schultz, a Carmel Tech Hounds senior.

Girls will not only get to hear from professional women in STEM, but they’ll also take part in hands-on activities in robotics, physics and chemistry.

The workshop is Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carmel High School. The registration deadline has passed, but the TechHounds offer other mentoring opportunities throughout the year. You can learn more here.