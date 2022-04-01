Local

Carmel holding Big Tree Contest to celebrate Arbor Day

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel is holding its first-ever Big Tree Contest as part of its Arbor Day celebration.

Entries are being accepted throughout the month of April for 10 different categories: cottonwood, elm, hackberry, honey locust, maple, oak, sweetgum, sycamore, tulip and walnut/hickory.

The winner of each category receives a $50 gift card and the overall contest winner also gets a custom basket of artisan wood gifts.

Trees must be on private property and within the city corporate limits to be eligible. The property owner must give permission for the tree to be inspected as well.

Those wanting to enter should send the following information to bigtree@carmel.in.gov:

Contestant’s name

Property owner’s name (if different from contestant)

Location of the tree

Tree species

Circumference

Winners will be chosen by the Urban Forestry Committee.

They will be announced and showcased at a special booth at the Carmel Farmers Market on May 7.

More information about the contest can be found on the Urban Forestry Committee website.