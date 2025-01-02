Carmel to honor gold medalist Sky Simpson with street renaming

The City of Carmel will honor class of 2020 Carmel High School graduate Sky Simpson, who won gold medals at the International Powerlifting Federation’s World Open Equipped Powerlifting Championships in Iceland in November. (Provided Photo/The Reporter)

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The City of Carmel will honor class of 2020 Carmel High School graduate Sky Simpson, who won gold medals at the International Powerlifting Federation’s World Open Equipped Powerlifting Championships in Iceland in November.

Simpson, who has Down Syndrome, won Gold in both back squat and bench press, as well as Silver in deadlift, which earned him Gold for overall weight lifted in his division.

In honor of Simpson, the street sign at Monon Green Boulevard and Range Line Road will be temporarily changed to “Sky Simpson Blvd.” This location was selected as Simpson has been an employee at the Penn Station East Coast Subs shop located at that intersection since 2022.

The city will hold a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Mayor Sue Finkam, City Councilmember Shannon Minnaar, and Coach Kyle Moran will be in attendance.