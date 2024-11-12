Carmel provides update on fall 2024 construction projects

The roundabout at 106th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway. (Photo provided by City of Carmel)

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The City of Carmel has provided this update on upcoming and ongoing construction projects taking place this fall.

All construction timelines are affected by weather and utilities; the dates and duration of the projects detailed here are estimates. Your patience is appreciated while these improvements are underway.

For any questions or additional support, please contact Engineering Administrator Joshua Kirsh in the Carmel Engineering Department at jkirsh@carmel.in.gov.

College Avenue

Initial stormwater work by contractors has been completed to make way for continued utility relocations through the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. The road contractor will be back on site in the spring of 2025 to begin work on the roundabout at East 96th Street and North College Avenue.

The reconstruction of College Avenue includes updates to utilities, stormwater collection, safe pedestrian connectivity, landscaping of the right-of-way and new road design with intersection improvements.

106th Street & Hazel Dell Parkway roundabout

Construction of this new roundabout is expected to be substantially complete by Thanksgiving. Raised pedestrian crosswalks will be added in a future phase of construction for enhanced pedestrian connectivity with the new pedestrian bridge over the White River.

West 116th Street Multi-Use Path

On or after Nov. 18, the westbound lane of West 116th Street between Shelborne Road and Michigan Road will be closed to traffic while contractors work on the new pedestrian path on the north side of West 116th Street. This lane closure is anticipated through December. The eastbound lane of West 116th Street will remain open during this phase of work. Any remaining work on the trail will take place in the spring of 2025.

West Walnut Street & Veterans Way roundabout

The completion of the roundabout at Veterans Way and West Walnut Street is expected to be completed and open for traffic by the end of November.

Pennsylvania Parkway & Liberty Fund Drive roundabout

Construction continues on this roundabout and is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving.

3rd Avenue SW

3rd Avenue SW is expected to be open to traffic by the end of the year with finishing touches expected to take place in 2025 once utility relocations are complete.

The roundabout at 3rd Ave SW and Walnut Street. (Provided Photo/City of Carmel)

Haverstick Road

Haverstick Road from East 96th Street to East 99th Street is open to southbound traffic only while work is underway in the northbound lane. This will re-open in November.

Lowes Way

Now through Nov. 13, there will be work in the median on Lowes Way, south of the roundabout at Lowes Way.

111th Street

On or after Thursday, Nov. 14, the eastbound lane from Spring Mill Road to Spring Mill Lane will be closed for repair work for two days.