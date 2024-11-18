64°
Carmel Common Council committee to give update on outdoor alcohol consumption

by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH-TV) — The city of Carmel continues to explore the possibility of creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, known as a DORA, that would allow people to carry alcoholic beverages purchased from local businesses outdoors within a specified district.

The initiative, which has been under consideration since this summer, aims to enhance the local dining and entertainment experience.

A committee will update residents on the proposal at a meeting that is scheduled for Mon. at 3 p.m. inside Carmel City Hall. Following the update, the Carmel Common Council will meet at 6 p.m.

A DORA typically permits people to carry alcoholic drinks from participating businesses in a designated zone outdoors, providing a unique way to enjoy the area’s restaurants and attractions.

