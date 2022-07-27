Local

Carmel, IU Health partner to send medical supplies to Ukraine and Latvia

A forklift holding a pallet of emergency supplies to be donated to hospitals in Ukraine and Latvia. (Provided Photo/City of Carmel.)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A partnership between the city of Carmel and Indiana University Health will provide medical supplies to hospitals in need in eastern Europe.

Carmel and IU Health partnered to send 20 pallets of emergency medical supplies to hospitals in Ukraine and in Jelgava, Latvia, one of Carmel’s Sister Cities.

IU Health provided the supplies, while Carmel Professional Firefighters 4444 and the CFD Auxiliary made a donation to cover the $4,000 shipping cost.

The donation was coordinated by Mayor Jim Brainard, fire chief David Haboush and Andris Berzins, the Honorary Consul for the Republic of Latvia to the State of Indiana and the Chairperson of the Carmel and Jelgava Sister Cities partnership.

“During this time of great international strife and suffering, particularly among Ukrainians who are under attack by Russia, we are thankful for this opportunity to play a small part in helping those in need,” Brainard said.

Berzins added: “These donated supplies will be welcomed by those men and women on the front lines of medical treatment of refugees and victims of the war,” said Berzins. “I truly wish to thank Mayor Brainard and the City for their assistance in this effort. Carmel is amazing, thank you!”