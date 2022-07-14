Local

Carmel library eliminates overdue fines

CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) is no longer charging overdue fines for items returned after their due dates. As part of its new policy, the library is also erasing past overdue fines from cardholder accounts.

CCPL Director Bob Swanay says the timing was right to move to a fine-free policy.

“As we prepare to open a wonderful new and expanded version of the library in the fall,” Swanay said, “we want to make sure that everyone in our community feels welcome and comfortable visiting and using the library and all of its many resources.”

The library has also increased the maximum number of renewals from three to five for items that are not on hold for someone else.

Library patrons will still need to observe due dates by renewing or returning their checkouts in a timely manner. If an item becomes 45 days overdue, it will be considered lost, and the patron will be charged a replacement fee. The library will continue to send due date reminders to help patrons know when their checkouts need to be returned or renewed.

Overdue fines have represented a very small percentage of the library’s revenue but can become a significant barrier to library use. Other libraries that have eliminated overdue fines report seeing a better rate of returned materials and library usage.

CCPL’s new policy strengthens the library’s ability to provide equitable service to all members of the community while still encouraging patrons to be responsible borrowers. More details about the library’s fine-free policy can be found at carmelclaylibrary.org/fine-free.

Carmel residents may apply for a library card by visiting the library or by going online.