Local

Carmel man uses 70-year-old tractor to clear neighbors’ snow

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The heavy snow fall forced a lot of snow cleanup and one Carmel man used his inherited 70-year-old tractor to clear his neighbors driveways.

Ernie Forney lives just off 116th in Carmel and the first snowfall is a gift.

“I just wait for it to snow and come out here and plow people’s driveways for the heck of it. It’s just fun. It’s playtime,” Forney said.

He brought the tractor back to Indiana from the family farm in Pennsylvania.

“We had this as a kid. And if we didn’t grow it, we didn’t eat it. So we got a lot of use out of this tractor,” he said.

The tractor doesn’t just come out in winter. Each year he drives it to the Indiana State Fair, topping speeds at 10 miles per hour.

But Forney said it’s more than just fun, it’s something he has to do. Sort of like his payment of good.

“The church I go to, we have a good neighbor weekend. Every weekend we go out and serve the community. So this is part of my my task of serving the community. But it’s more fun. It’s not work. Trust me, it’s fun,” Forney said.