Carmel marathon kicks off the 12th year

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The 12th Annual Carmel Marathon kicked off at 8 a.m. Saturday.

According to race officials, it’s the 34th largest race in the U.S.

Nearly 4,000 peopled signed up for the 5k, 10k, full and half marathons.

Todd Oliver, the race director, said people from 43 different states are participating.