Carmel mayor backs down from plan to sue Minneapolis to recover protection expenses

UPDATE

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Mayor James Brainard has decided to put his idea to sue Minneapolis on hold.

He issued this statement in a post on Facebook about 8:30 p.m.

“After some additional consideration, I have decided to put on hold the idea of a lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis. I still feel that the Minneapolis Police Department was recklessly negligent, given the officer’s disciplinary history, in allowing him to remain in uniform patrolling the streets of Minneapolis. My intent was to send a message that their negligence cost many lives and millions in property damage across the country.

“America has a long history of correcting behavior though the legal system and I felt this would be another opportunity to do so.

“This is not about inflicting more pain to the good people of Minneapolis. It is about sending a message to its leaders and to leaders of across the U.S. that we will no longer tolerate the violence and damage that results from their inability or unwillingness to treat all people with respect.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel’s mayor announced Monday the city plans to sue Minneapolis for negligence so the Hamilton County city can recover expenses for protecting itself as a result of police actions in Minnesota.

Mayor James Brainard said in a news release, “but for the negligence of the police department in that city, many communities, including Carmel, would not have incurred the costs of responding to the resulting riots and looting.”

Brainard said the city has hired outside counsel for the case. He also asked other cities to join Carmel in its lawsuit.

“Those in power need to understand the far-reaching consequences of their actions,” Brainard said in the release.

“Communities across our nation are in turmoil, sparked by protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota. First, let me make it very clear that I am outraged by the actions of Minnesota Police officer Derek Chauvin and the three other officers involved. In addition to firing the officers involved and charging Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter, the officers who stood by and took no action to save George Floyd should be charged with reckless homicide and the delay to do so is unacceptable,” Brainard said. “Police officers take an oath to defend the Constitution and defend all citizens. The video that was made clearly shows these men violated that oath and have committed criminal acts and all those involved should be arrested and charged. The three officers should be treated as the criminals that they are.”

He also said, “I understand the outrage felt across this nation and agree that we all need to work harder every day to fight the injustices that still exist. I am empathetic to those who want to publicly express themselves and we will take every step necessary to protect those who want to voice their opinions. What the majority of the protestors are marching for is right, but the violence that has occurred is not.”

The entire news release is available in a post on Carmel’s Facebook page.