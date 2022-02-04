Local

Carmel mayor calls out Republic Services for failure to pick up trash, recyclables

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The mayor of Carmel on Friday called out Republic Services for its failure to pick up trash and recyclables after the city worked overnight to clear its 500 miles of roads of snow by this morning.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Brainard said he told Republic administrators that Carmel’s 92-vehicle snow-removal fleet had its streets cleared by 8 a.m. Friday. He called out Republic for not having drivers available by noon Friday to pick up the trash and recyclables, and noted that the city government offered its help.

“We had conversations with Republic Thursday evening in which they agreed to honor the terms of their contract and pick up rubbish today,” the mayor said in the Friday afternoon release. “As a result of that conversation, the City of Carmel sent a news release to the public and the media indicating that they would pick up rubbish on Friday from homes that are normally scheduled on Thursday. I am very disappointed that they did not keep their promise.”

The Republican mayor says he’s considering legal action for breach of contract. “Under the contract, the City must agree to any delay of services and we did not do that,” Brainard said in Friday afternoon’s news release.