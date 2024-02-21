Carmel Mayor Finkam launches citywide housing task force

CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam announced on Tuesday the launch of the Carmel Housing Task Force, a team of local leaders, experts, and Carmel citizens established to study the state of housing in the city.

Designed to ensure the housing needs of all Carmel residents and support the workforce needs of the business community, the task force’s findings will inform the city’s future housing strategy. The task force will hold its official kick-off meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 in the City Council Chambers.

“I am incredibly excited for the official launch of the Carmel Housing Task Force,” Finkam said. “Throughout the campaign, I heard concerns about apartments, lack of single-family homes available to buy, and housing affordability. This community-wide effort will better define the challenges we face and catalyze opportunities for an action-oriented policy to ensure the long-term sustainability of diverse housing options for future generations. I am so grateful for the time and commitment of our task force members and look forward to the public’s participation and input.”

Composed of nine members, the task force will spend the next several months learning from residents about the housing needs of the community and from industry experts about best practices to support them. Their meetings will focus on several critical topics outlined below. All topics will include data and trends from both the City of Carmel and the greater Indianapolis region.

Current housing inventory and market conditions

Population, demographics, and workforce trends

Housing options and housing best practices with input from experts

Construction and development trends

Examination of trends and neighborhood programs of Carmel peer communities

The task force will submit its report to the mayor no later than July 31 with general findings and recommendations available to the community shortly thereafter. The public will be invited to provide input throughout the process at a series of meetings in City Hall on the dates below from 7:30 to 9 a.m. according to the following timeline. All task force meetings will be livestreamed, as well as open to the public.

Feb. 23: Task Force kickoff; overview of Carmel economy and regional position

March 21: Population, demographic, and workforce trends

April 25: Single-family housing market review and trends

May 23: Multi-family housing market review and trends

June 27: Housing-for-all approaches; peer city review

July 25: Draft report

All Task Force members serve at the pleasure of the mayor, and currently include:

Adam Aasen, Carmel City Council

Dave Bowers, Carmel Redevelopment Commission

Barbara Eden, Carmel resident

Todd Fenoglio, Carmel Clay Schools

Matt Kaercher, Merchants Capital

Chris Pryor, MIBOR

Jack Russell, OneZone Chamber of Commerce

Aletta Sanders, HAND, Incorporated

Christine Zoccola, Carmel Plan Commission

The public is strongly encouraged to participate in this important first step to ensure the housing needs of all Carmel residents are met and that the city implements viable and sustainable development plans to address these needs throughout all phases of life.