Carmel mayor issues 9 p.m. curfew ‘until further notice’ after social media threats

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard on Tuesday issued a 9 p.m.-5 a.m. daily curfew “until further notice” after social media threats were made to the city.

The curfew begins Tuesday and applies to all public streets and public places, which the city says includes “any place, whether on privately or publicly owned property, that is accessible and open to the general public. This includes, but is not limited to, streets and roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, plazas, parking lots, parking garages, and vacant lots.”

The executive order said the city received threats on social media and had information that the protests in Indianapolis, “which resulted in extensive damage and loss of life,” would spread to Carmel “on or about June 1, 2020 through June 7, 2020.”

“We have received threats directed toward our community and we cannot ignore their implications,” Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow said in a statement from the city.

The mayor on Monday issued a Disaster Emergency Declaration. A news release said, “This was done to enable the city to take swift action against the threat of civil unrest should it need to do so.”

The declaration came shortly after a peaceful protest Monday along the Monon Greenway. Protesters also walked through the Carmel Arts & Design District.

Brainard on Monday also announced then later put on hold a plan to sue Minneapolis for negligence so the Hamilton County city could recover expenses for protecting itself as a result of police actions in Minnesota.

The curfew includes these exceptions: