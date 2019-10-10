Carmel mayor proposes multimillion-dollar plan to improve public safety

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Mayor Jim Brainard is proposing more than $30 million for the fire department and more than $25 million for police in the proposed budget plan for the year of 2020.

The money will be used to hire 15 more firefighters, pay salaries for current employees, maintain equipment and build six fire stations across the city.

Fire Chief David Haboush said public safety should meet with the demand of the area’s growing population.

“As the population within Carmel has doubled and tripled over the years, so has the number of responses that we have had,” Haboush said.

The Carmel Fire Department will buy another 100-foot ladder truck. The additional 15 firefighters will help staff it.

“This truck is very versatile in our community because it is an articulating vehicle in the middle and it can navigate alley ways and tight turns within the community,” the fire chief said.

It will provide more space to store equipment, improve car rescues and help decrease response times.

Firefighter Greg Webb told News 8, “It will help us out tremendously because, right now, if we get a working fire, we have to call for another agency to send us another ladder truck because our standard is to have two ladder trucks on every working resident’s fire.”

Webb said they call fire departments in Fishers, Westfield or Indianapolis for help.

The proposed city budget for 2020 plans to give more than $25 million to the police department. The department is looking for three additional officers.

The budget increases will come without a tax increase for residents, officials said.

“This is a proactive approach to us being able to provide better services within our community,” Haboush said.

The Carmel City Council has until Nov. 1 to approve the proposed budget.