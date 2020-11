Carmel mayor recovering after testing positive for COVID-19

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19.

Brainard tells News 8 that he tested positive on Nov. 6.

He went on to say that he experienced mild symptoms and was able to continue to work from home while in quarantine.

The mayor of Carmel says he’s no longer contagious but is choosing to stay home for Thanksgiving.