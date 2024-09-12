Carmel needs more smaller, affordable homes, task force finds

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel, one of Indiana’s highest income cities, needs more small, affordable homes.

That’s one of the recommendations in a report released Thursday by the Carmel Mayor’s Housing Task Force.

The task force said Carmel does not have enough “middle housing,” which it describes as smaller ownership units typically targeted for young, first-time home buyers or seniors looking to downsize.

The report calls for the city to begin immediate work to encourage development of those housing options.

The task force cited substantially rising housing prices and rents for forcing seniors and younger families out of the housing market.

Mayor Sue Finkam created the task force in February.

“Lack of desired housing leads to lifestyle compromises, talent and business attraction concerns,” Mayor Finkam said in a news release. “These can all negatively impact the way we interact with and enjoy our community, and our potential future success.”

The task force also called on the city to establish a home repair program to help financially-constrained homeowners pay for essential repairs, plus home and yard maintenance.

Carmel should also rethink its development strategy for apartments, the task force recommended.

The report calls for emphasizing new apartment construction “primarily as a complimentary part of mixed-use development projects whenever possible” to avoid overbuilding.

Other task force recommendations: