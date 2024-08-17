Carmel officials introduce Team Bounceback initiative

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel officials on Friday announced Team Bounceback, an initiative aimed at attracting and retaining local talent.

The committee, led by Carton Anker, an attorney for Lewis and Wilkins LLP, will serve as an informal advisory body focused on strengthening the city’s ties with its younger demographic.

“Our city has so much to offer, and we want to make sure that the young people who grew up here recognize the opportunities that await them in Carmel,” said Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam. “Team Bounceback is a crucial step in our efforts to keep our community strong by encouraging our talented youth to make Carmel their lifelong home.”

According to a news release, the committee, composed of eight voluntary members, will meet on an as-needed basis and is open to expanding its membership as the initiative evolves. The news release further states that Team Bounceback will provide “valuable insights and recommendations to city officials, ensuring that Carmel continues to grow as a community where young people want to live and contribute.”