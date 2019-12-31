Carmel officials opens roundabout at 96th, Keystone

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — City leaders gathered Monday for a ribbon-cutting and official opening of a big new roundabout.

The intersection of 96th Street and Keystone Parkway on the northern border with Indianapolis has long been one of the most-crowded and crash-filled intersections in the area.

The roundabout, which opened late last week to motorists, was under construction for years and drivers dealt with various slowdowns and detours.

Carmel’s mayor explained why they decided to push for a roundabout instead of just adding more lanes. Jim Brainard, a Republican, said, “If we improve on the ability to get more cars through the intersection quickly, we don’t have to add all those lanes. We all remember that old song ‘pave over paradise.’ We didn’t really need more pavement. We needed to make the intersections work better and more safely.”

The intersection is one of several roundabouts Carmel is building along 96th Street.