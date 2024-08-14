Carmel Olympian heads back to class

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Win at the Olympics and then return to the classroom. This week brings both a homecoming celebration and a reality check for one of Indiana’s Olympic champions.

Alex Shackell is a senior at Carmel High School and now her school district is celebrating her achievements, as she heads into her senior year.

A Facebook post from Carmel Clay Schools shows her standing at the school’s main entrance, with silver and gold medals around her neck.

The post reads, “Wow, just wow! Our very own Olympian, Alex Shackell, is back in school and brought her HARD-EARNED medals to show off! We’re bursting with pride for this incredible CHS senior. Now, let’s get back to hitting the books, champ! “

(Photo Provided/Carmel Clay Schools via Facebook)

“My whole life, I’ve wanted to be an Olympian,” Alex said in an interview with WISH-TV.

Swimming runs in the Shackell family. Her father Nick swam in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics representing Great Britain. Alex’s grandmother taught her how to swim from a young age.

Her brother Aaron also qualified for the 2024 Summer Games in the 400-meter freestyle.

In the men’s 400-meter freestyle finals, Aaron finished in 8th. He was 5.22 seconds behind the winner. He was the only American swimmer to qualify for the finals.

The City of Carmel also rebranded itself as “Swim City USA” in honor of the 14 Carmel swimmers who participated in the Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis this summer.

It is safe to say the Greyhounds are proud of their swimming superstar.