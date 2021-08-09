Local

Carmel PD seeks help to find missing woman, 69, who may be in danger

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Carmel are asking for help to find a 69-year-old woman who’s been missing since Sunday afternoon and may be in danger.

Renee Reed is described as 5-feet-4 and 160 pounds. She was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday and last spoken to around 6 p.m.

Police believe Reed may have traveled to the Lebanon area. She drives a silver 2019 Honda Civic with Indiana plate 525RBQ, police said.

Reed may be in danger and in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information about Reed’s location is asked to call Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.