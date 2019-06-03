Carmel plans to ban use of e-cigs in public places Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of somone smoking. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) -- Carmel could become the first Indiana city to add e-cigarettes to its smoking ban.

There's already a smoking ban, but it doesn't include e-cigarettes. The city says they want to keep Carmel one of the healthiest places to live in the country by reducing the amount of second-hand smoke and educating people on the risks of using e-cigarettes.

Right now, it's legal to use an e-cigarette at the library or a public park, on the school bus and even inside the high school. The council says it's especially disturbing to see more teenagers beginning to use e-cigarettes.

A nonprofit organization, Breathe Easy Hamilton County, did a study and found 70 businesses in the county sell e-cigarettes, jewels and vaping devices.

"That's not to mention the access online, which is as simple as an order on Amazon might be," Councilwoman Sue Finkam said. "So, the fact that these are just growing rapidly is scary for a parent and also for a councilor who is looking to make sure we have a healthy place to live, work and play."

The new ordinance was introduced in May. It still currently remains in committee. The meeting is scheduled for June 10 to review the language of the ordinance.

A vote is expected to come at the first council meeting in July.