Local

Carmel police chief resigns less than a week after deputy chief suspended

Deputy Chief Joe Bickel, Mayor Jim Brainard and Chief Jeff Horner. (Provided Photo/Carmel Police Department on Facebook)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Less than a week after the Carmel deputy police chief was suspended, the city’s chief has resigned.

Carmel Police Department Chief Jeff Horner has resigned. On June 20, he suspended deputy chief Joe Bickel “due to multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior.” Horner had recommended that Bickel be terminated by the Carmel Police Merit Board, a suggestion supported by Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

The city did not give a reason for Horner’s resignation. He became chief in February 2022.

Former chief Jim Barlow will return on an interim basis.

Barlow was chief from June 2017 until his retirement in January 2022.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint in the middle of church service

National /

Alex Jones’ defamation trial finally set to begin in Texas

National /

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

Politics /

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.