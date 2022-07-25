Local

Carmel police chief resigns less than a week after deputy chief suspended

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Less than a week after the Carmel deputy police chief was suspended, the city’s chief has resigned.

Carmel Police Department Chief Jeff Horner has resigned. On June 20, he suspended deputy chief Joe Bickel “due to multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior.” Horner had recommended that Bickel be terminated by the Carmel Police Merit Board, a suggestion supported by Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

The city did not give a reason for Horner’s resignation. He became chief in February 2022.

Former chief Jim Barlow will return on an interim basis.

Barlow was chief from June 2017 until his retirement in January 2022.