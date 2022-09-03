Local

Carmel Police Department searching for missing mother and daughter

Left to Right: Kindell Phillips, 13, and her mother Christina Tinson, 37. (Photo Provided/Carmel Police Department)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing mother and daughter.

Police are searching for Christina Tinson, 37 and her daughter Kindell Phillips, 13.

According to police, Tinson was last seen driving her red 2011 GMC Terrain with an Indiana license plate number reading GBJ430. She was driving east on Main street near the Monon Trail at 8:05 p.m. on Friday, August 26.

TInson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Phillips is 4 feet, 6 inches tall, and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, neither Tinson nor Phillips are believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information on their location please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.