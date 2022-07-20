Local

Carmel police deputy chief suspended; chief recommends termination

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department has suspended its deputy chief and recommended his firing.

Carmel Police Chief Jeff Horner has suspended Deputy Chief Joe Bickel “due to multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior.”

The city says Mayor Jim Brainard requested an investigation once the allegations were discovered.

The city said Bickel is involved in the following inappropriate behavior:

Bickel is accused of groping a female employee’s breast

Tried to forcibly kiss another female employee

At a work-related event, kissed the hand and neck of a different female employee

He’s also accused of trying to influence another department employee to violate department standard operating procedure in order to benefit a family member.

“I am disappointed that one of the key leaders in our police department did not uphold the high standards of conduct expected of those in positions of authority,” Mayor Jim Brainard said in a statement. “All levels of our law enforcement team should reflect the excellence of our nationally-recognized and accredited Police Department, especially those who were chosen to set the example for all to follow. I fully support Chief Horner’s decision to recommend Bickel’s termination because doing so is necessary to maintain the integrity and reputation of our Carmel Police Department.”

The decision regarding termination will go to the Carmel Police Merit Board.

Bickel has been with the department since 1994.