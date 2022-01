Local

Carmel police looking for missing man, 8-year-old son

Brian and his son were last seen Jan. 28, 2022. (Provided Photo/Carmel Police Department on Twitter)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Police Department is searching for a missing man and his 8-year-old son.

The department said in a tweet they were last seen near East 116th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The man was only identified by police as Brian. His son’s name was not given.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 317-571-2580.