Carmel police mourn sudden death of K-9 Axl

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is mourning the loss of an important member of its crime-fighting family.

K-9 Officer Axl passed away Friday after developing a sudden illness, Carmel police said Monday.

Axl started his career with Carmel police in 2017 alongside Officer Katy Malloy. They worked together for two years before Malloy was promoted to sergeant, after which Axl was paired with Officer Jamie Reynolds.

Axl and Reynolds worked together until the K-9 officer’s sudden passing last week.

During his career, Axl was responsible for finding large amounts of illegal drugs and numerous pieces of evidence and contraband, the department says.

“Officer Reynolds, Sgt. Malloy, their families, and the Carmel Police Department are deeply saddened at the loss of such a well-loved and devoted member of our police family,” Carmel PD wrote on Facebook. “K9 Axl was a hard-working partner who selflessly served the citizens of the City of Carmel and Hamilton County. He will be greatly missed.”