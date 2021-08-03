Local

Carmel police, others look to strengthen community relationships with National Night Out events

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Tuesday is National Night Out across the country. It is a way to promote a police and community partnership and fight crime. In Carmel, first responders are inviting everyone to help celebrate the campaign from 6-8 p.m. at the Carmel Gazebo.

The goal of National Night Out is to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

Carmel Police and Fire personnel will be at the Carmel Gazebo to talk about safety and answer questions on Tuesday. Additionally, the Carmel Police Department will have the CPD SWAT truck, drone team, crime scene specialists, CFD fire engines and many other interesting things available for people to see.

People can eat while they learn about law enforcement, too. There will be free pizza and hot dogs. There is also plenty of family fun to be had, with big wheel races, airbrush tattoos, a free photo booth and other fun games.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is also joining agencies across the country in America’s night out against crime. For the city, it seems more important than ever with the surge in gun violence that Indianapolis is experiencing. According to IMPD, the city already has 159 homicides in 2021.