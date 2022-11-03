Local

Carmel police search for missing 24-year-old man

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet.

Police say he was last seen walking away from his home around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive on Saturday. Police say he’s 5 feet and 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he left home without his phone, wallet and medication, but they do not believe he is in danger.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.

