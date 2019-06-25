Carmel police searching for 2 fraud suspects

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Carmel fraud suspects. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) - Police in Carmel are asking for help in the search for two people wanted for fraud.

According to Crime Stoppers, two male suspects entered the Carmel Walmart in the 2000 block of East 151st Street on June 3 at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Police say the two suspects then proceeded to purchase $500 worth of iPads with a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.