Carmel police locate missing 11-year-old girl

UPDATE: Carmel police say Cheyanne has been located. Original story follows below.

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to the Carmel Police Department, Cheyanne Bell was last seen Wednesday, July 3 at 9:45 a.m. in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Drive, having left the area on foot.

At the time of her disappearance, Bell is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white, pink horizontal striped shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.