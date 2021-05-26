Local

Carmel police searching for missing 14-year-old

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A search is underway for a missing Carmel teenager, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Police said 14-year-old Bryan Swalley has been missing since 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

Swalley is described as a white male who is 6’1″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has blondish-brown hair that is shaved on the sides. He also has blue eyes.

He was last seen near the intersection of East Main Street and Lexington Drive.

The department says the teen is possibly wearing a blue, floral print button-up shirt, khaki pants and Converse shoes.

Police also believe the teen may have a skateboard in his possession.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.