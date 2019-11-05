Carmel police searching for missing 30-year-old man

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are looking for a missing 30-year-old man.

According to the Carmel Police Department, 30-year-old Tyler Lott was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 in the area of Carmel Drive and Range Line Road.

Lott is driving a silver 2006 Mercedes Benz ML 350 with Indiana license plate 106RHQ, according to police.

Officers say Lott may be armed and to not approach him but contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 if you have any information on his whereabouts.