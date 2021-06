Local

Carmel police searching for missing teen

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl, they said in a tweet early Saturday morning.

Emerson “Emmy” Motsko was last seen near the intersection of West 126th Street and Towne Road at 5:55 p.m. Friday. Police say she was wearing a light green sweatshirt, gray beanie and light gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.