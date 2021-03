Carmel police seek help to find missing 13-year-old girl

Carmel police on March 14, 2021, said 13-year-old Aaviyona Jolley (Scott) is missing. (Provided Photo/Carmel PD)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Aaviyona Jolley (Scott) was last seen on Sunday afternoon. Police describe her as 5-feet-6 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and Ugg boots.

Police on Sunday night said she may be on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her is asked to dial 911 or call 317-571-2580.