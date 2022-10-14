Local

Carmel police seek help to find teen who may have run away

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing girl who may have run away.

Portia Craig, 17, was last seen Monday in Carmel, the Carmel Police Department said in a news release issued Friday.

Portia was described as 5 feet 5 inches and about 100 pounds with long pink braids and brown eyes. She has heart tattoos on her arms and “LOVE” written across her fingers, the release said.

She is not believed to be in immediate danger.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Landry Smiley at 317-819-7212 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477, and reference case number 2022-65060.