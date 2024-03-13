Carmel priest sues diocese, claims he was falsely accused of child sexual abuse

A wooden judge gavel and soundboard isolated on white background. A Carmel priest has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana after being suspended on what he says are false accusations of child sexual abuse. (Photo by Oana Malaeru / 500px / Getty Images)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel priest has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana after being suspended on what he says are false accusations of child sexual abuse.

Father James DeOreo, a priest in the diocese, filed the $10 million suit in Boone County on Friday.

A release from DeOreo’s lawyers says DeOreo was suspended publicly in March 2022 following “‘inappropriate conduct with a minor’ and implications of sexual abuse.”

The suit claims that the suspension occurred after the diocese’s internal investigation, which “produced no evidence of misconduct.”

Additional investigations from Indiana Child Protective Services and the Zionsville Police Department were closed due to “lack of evidence” or the victim reporting the abuse “not (being) a minor at the time of the alleged incidents.”

The release says DeOreo seeks $10 million for “reputational damage” caused by the “‘false, published March statement’ implying the diocese believed allegations of sexual abuse.”