Carmel protesters host sit-in against racial injustice

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A crowd gathered Sunday afternoon in Carmel to participate in a sit-in against racial injustice and police brutality.

Dozens of people wanting their voices to be heard. During the event, organizers listed off proposals they have for Carmel Police Department. The event was about accountability in police but also holding people in the community to a higher standard.

“My family is full of people of color. we keep standing for them forever. I want him to have a great life and I don’t want him to have to be in fear when he goes out the more we can speak up now, the safer he is going to be,” said protester Tina Hignite said.

African American students from Carmel High School also talked about being black and in a mostly white school and the challenges they face on a daily basis.

