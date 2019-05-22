Carmel raises stakes to shut down Lucas Estate event space

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The gates to the Forrest Lucas estate in Carmel, Indiana, are shown July 17, 2018, in advance of Republican fundraiser featuring Gov. Eric Holcomb. (WISH Photo/Stephanie Zepelin)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The gates to the Forrest Lucas estate in Carmel, Indiana, are shown July 17, 2018, in advance of Republican fundraiser featuring Gov. Eric Holcomb. (WISH Photo/Stephanie Zepelin)

Related City of Carmel plans to enforce current zoning on Lucas estate

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) -- City leaders said late Wednesday afternoon that they are seeking an injunction to stop the Lucas Estate from conducting business at its property.

A city news release said Forrest and Charlotte Lucas and city officials have tried for two years to come to an agreement on what the city calls "repeated violations of the residential zoning ordinances that occur when they make a profit from hosting large scale events at the property at 116th Street and Ditch Road."

Forrest Lucas, 76, is the founder of Lucas Oil.

The release did not indicate where Carmel officials are filling requests for a preliminary and permanent injunction against the Lucas Estate, and a spokeswoman for the city did not immediately reply to an email seeking more information.

The release said Carmel "believes that the Lucases have not shown a good faith effort to comply and therefore, the city is taking this action."

The city alleges events at the Lucas Estate have repeatedly created a large volume of traffic, generated noise complaints and violated the city's zoning ordinance.

The city's release said, "While the Lucases claim that they are only making this venue available to close friends and business clients, it does not appear that this is the truth as advertisements for the space have appeared in wedding guides. It is also listed on Facebook and a website as the location for a concert series."

The release also said, "The fact that the Lucases claim they are donating the event space for non-profit events does not hide the fact that the Lucases are making a profit from the catering for these events. Other for-profit event venues often donate or reduce room charges when the cost of the food and beverage service reaches a certain level."

The release continued, "The fact that the Lucas’ venue is not required to install the same safety features as other event venues also puts event attendees at greater risk and poses an unfair advantage in the marketplace when charities are looking for venues in which to hold their fundraising events."

Lawyers for the Lucases did not immediately reply to a Wednesday email from News 8 seeking comment, but the attorneys told News 8 in August that the city was trying to place restrictions on the Lucas Estate that do not apply to anyone else.

"We want to continue to use our property to be charitable to people who need it," the statement from the attorneys said in August.