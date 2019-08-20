Carmel residents fight townhomes in long-standing neighborhood

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel Plan Commission was hearing from people Tuesday night about a proposal rezoning in a long-standing neighborhood along Main Street near North Guilford Road.

A private developer has proposed to tear down a house in the first block of Sherman Drive to build four multifamily townhomes and a parking lot. It sits on a half acre of land. Many concerned neighbors told News 8 that they oppose the proposal.

Jacki Johnston, a neighbor from across the street from the proposed work site, said, “We just feel that this is a residential area and we want to keep it that way and the plans that they have just seems too big for the lot that they wanna put it there.”

“Just down the street you’ve got apartment after apartment condominium after condominium building up, why do we feel a need to put another one right smack in the middle of a neighborhood?” Johnston said.

Pam Avenies said, “That housing hasn’t even been sold or filled up yet and so the density of housing and the amount of increase traffic is going to cause is a concern.”

Neighbors are afraid more new developments will be added on Sherman Drive in the future if the Plan Commission approves of the plan.

“It seems like Carmel has this idea that they just want to tear everything down and make things new and I think people are starting to resent that they want their homes to stay homes,” Johnston said.

People in the community hope the public hearing goes in their favor.

“I really hope that the zoning commission listens with a good ear towards what the neighbors concerns are and not just be driven by the idea of development and money,” Avenies said.