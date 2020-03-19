Carmel residents react to mayor’s weeklong ban on unnecessary travel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard has banned unnecessary travel within the city limits in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The restriction, which went into effect Wednesday night, will last for one week.

The city is asking people to only leave the house for essential needs, medical reasons or mandatory work.

“I think it’s necessary maybe to kind of force people to take it a little bit seriously than what they normally would,” said Gene Sheran, Carmel resident.

The order has many people wondering how it will be enforced.

“I just ran by a police officer and he didn’t say a word to me so I guess I was OK,” said resident Steve Haigh.

Mayor Brainard said the order gives officers an additional tool to use if necessary, but he’s calling on people to do the right thing.

The mandated order has also closed all public playgrounds, but walking trails remain open.

“To me it might be sending a mix message where they’ve closed the city playgrounds, but yet you’re still free to come out and use the Monon,” mentioned Sheran. “You’re encouraged to get outside and enjoy the air and all, but it kind of goes against social distancing if there’s a ton of people out here walking.”

The community hopes this mandated order will prevent even more restrictions over the next few weeks.

“We’re working with all sorts of businesses. We understand there’s a huge impact on business, but we believe if we take drastic steps now it will shorten the length of impact on our small business community,” Brainard said.

The mayor said there are quite a few people under quarantine in the city, but there have been no positive COVID-19 cases.

