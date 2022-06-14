Local

Carmel security technology company secures funding

CSA360 is a Carmel-based technology company that focuses on security management.

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Carmel-based security management software company CSA360 says it has closed a $1.3 million round of seed funding. The software helps security companies manage operations, including staffing, event monitoring and responding to security incidents.

CSA360 says Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures and various angel investors participated in the round.

“The CSA360 team has a deep understanding of the security industry and has created a software solution that helps these teams work more efficiently,” said Jacob Schpok, Elevate Ventures’ chief entrepreneurship officer. “We’re thrilled to continue working with them as they grow their business.”

The company says it will use funding to add sales and marketing staff and continuing product development.

Founded in 2011, the company says it has more than 20 customers nationwide, including several NFL, NBA and MLB arenas, major concert venues, and corporate complexes.