Carmel Swim Academy cutting the ribbon on new facility

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Swim Academy, the non-competitive arm of Carmel Swim Club, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Neighbors supported the construction of the new 10,000-square-foot multi-use facility by raising more than $700,000 in donations. The academy will offer free swim lessons to children who receive free or reduced-price lunches at school, and programming for young beginners, and lap swim for people in the community. They will also expand its free swim lesson program, offering up to1,600 children free lessons each year.

The facility will be open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. starting in July, with amenities including an overhead viewing area for watching swim lessons, a workstation with WiFi, and space for parents to do their own workouts during their children’s swim lessons.

The Celebratory Open House will be on Saturday from 10 am-1 p.m. This event is open to the public and children will be offered a free swim assessment. They can also participate in interactive activities and get free swag. Families who stop by will receive a free family swim pass.