Carmel teacher expresses love to wife with special Valentine’s Day tradition

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — University High School history teacher Chris Bradley is sharing his lesson of love and gratitude on Valentine’s Day.

He askes his wife Carolyn — a science teacher at the school — to be his valentine every year, even though they’ve been married for more than 25 years.

Chris Bradley says he pops the question to his wife during a daily morning meeting between students and faculty.

“Normally, it’s stuff about sports games or clubs that are going on, but truly it’s an avenue for people to share what’s important to them so every Feb. 14th, I want to share something that’s really important to me and let people know how much I love Carolyn and that I hope we get to still be valentines,” he said.

News 8 asked Carolyn Bradley if she gets nervous when her husband asks if she will be his valentine every year.

“No, self-conscious maybe,” she said jokingly. “No, it’s really fun. It’s really fun to watch the student’s reactions because they really like it as well.”

The two met in the Peace Corps in 1990.

They were married a year later and have been inseparable ever since. The Bradleys have taught at University High School since it was founded in 2000.

“We’ve been able to be together a lot, and that really is a blessing and something that not everyone gets to do … it’s a really special thing,” Chris Bradley said.

Though this isn’t exactly a pop quiz, for Carolyn Bradley, there’s only one answer to the question.