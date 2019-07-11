Carmel teachers also choosing to become bus drivers to help with shortage

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel Clay School District said there has been a need for school bus drivers every year. They’re looking for 10-12 drivers by the start of the new school year.

Around five teachers are stepping up to fill the void for an additional $18,000.

Many people might wonder why teachers would want to add a few more hours to their day with children outside the classroom, let alone on a school bus. Mike Bostic, a physical education teacher at Forest Elementary School, said there’s a first time for everything and believes it’s a great incentive to help out.

“I’ve been teaching for 22 years now and I’ve done a lot of things for the school district,” Bostic said. “I’ve coached tennis, I’ve done crossing guard duty, I’ve done carpool. You do a number of things, so actually learning to drive a school bus is something different and exciting for me really.”

The Carmel Clay School District said it will take an average of two hours to pick up students in the morning and two hours to drop them off at home from school everyday.

“I’ll be able to be at my kid’s activities in the evenings. I’ll have my weekends to myself. It really fits with a teacher’s schedule I think,” Bostic added.

The need for school bus drivers is problematic across the country. In Carmel, reasons include the low unemployment rate.

“It does not provide insurance benefits because of the part time nature compared to the private sector or a full time job, so that right away limits the potential applicants,” associate superintendent Roger McMichael said.

Teachers spend several weeks of training to get their commercial driver’s license (CDL) in order to drive a school bus.

“My trainer pretty much had to start at the beginning, so we trained after school and on Saturdays,” Bostic said. “You had to go to the BMV to take some initial tests and just train through the spring, until I was ready to pass the test. I’m trained, I’m ready to do the job and I think it’ll be fun.”

The Carmel Clay School District has more information on how you can become a school bus driver on its webiste.