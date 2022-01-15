Local

Carmel to add 5 roundabouts in 2022, widen Monon Greenway

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Five more roundabouts, an expansion of the Monon Greenway, and improvements for Smoky Row Road between the pedestrian trail and U.S. 31 are ahead for Carmel motorists, walkers and bicyclists, the city government announced this week.

The five roundabouts will be at Range Line Road and Medical Drive; Range Line Road and 116th Street; College Avenue and 106th Street; East Main Street and Richland (also known as Fourth Avenue East; and East Main Street and Lexington Boulevard, a news release says. The government has touted its 140 roundabouts reduce the number of traffic accidents and save fuel for drivers.

The Monon Greenway pedestrian and bicycling trail will close Monday and reopen as early as November. Plans for call the widening of the trail from 14 to 18 feet, added landscaping, a tree-line canopy, and seating areas.

Smoky Row Road will be widened and get other improvements in conjunction with a new North End development happening on the north side of the street.

Also, the city will continue development of the Japanese Gardens south of City Hall, a news release says.

To stay get updates on the projects, people can sign up for emails and alerts at CarmelLink.com

