Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved Carmel City Hall (WISH Photo/Joe Melillo)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) -- A new proposal will go before the Carmel Common Council on Monday night.

City councilors will consider a ban on e-cigarettes. The plan would ban them in City Hall, public places, businesses, libraries and health care facilities.

Councilors cited health concerns among youths and young adults.

Monday's meeting will start at 6 p.m. at City Hall.