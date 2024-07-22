Carmel to cut the ribbon on police department expansion

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam will play host to a ribbon cutting for the recently completed expansion of the Carmel Police Department (CPD).

The renovation and expansion of the CPD headquarters will support the necessary growth in police department infrastructure that corresponds with the city’s increase in population over the past few decades.

The addition will also house the Carmel City Court and Clerk’s Office, as well as their associated programs that will serve the community for generations to come. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 at the Police Department, 1000 S. Range Line Road.