Local

Carmel using new technology to assess road conditions

Potholes are seen along the westbound side of the Northern State Parkway in Roslyn, New York on Long Island on Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by William Perlman/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

CARMEL, Ind. (The Reporter) — The Carmel Street Department has partnered with StreetScan, a company that employs vehicle-mounted sensing technology to assess road conditions. The system uses technology to determine the health of each street and to identify road defects including potholes, bumps and cracking.

Up until now, the Street Department relied solely on visual assessments of streets by department staff to determine which ones needed to be repaired or repaved. This new technology will help supplement those efforts to identify and prioritize repairs and ensure that streets are kept in the best condition.

“The condition of our streets is something that residents and businesses do not think about on a daily basis until it becomes a problem,” Mayor Jim Brainard said. “Neglected roads can damage cars and delivery vehicles and hinder commerce overall. This is why we work hard to stay ahead of the problem and put money in the budget each year to repave roads that have fallen below our acceptable standards.”

The Street Department uses the PASER rating system, recognized by the Federal Highway Administration, as an acceptable system of evaluating the state of road pavement when seeking grant funds. Many people think the age of a road is a good indicator, but that is not always the case. It is more determined by the wear on the road (including the number of daily vehicles or heavy trucks) along with the integrity of the road surface.

“We are asked all the time how we determine when a street gets paved,” Street Commissioner Matt Higginbotham said. “This new technology will help us determine which streets need the most attention in a scientific and objective way.”

The PASER rating scale is a 1 through 10 scale with 10 being a newly constructed roadway and 1 essentially being gravel. Carmel prioritizes any street that contains a segment that would rate at a 3. Some longer or wider streets may have its segments averaged for a more accurate overall rating. Main roads are evaluated and prioritized the same way.

The new StreetScan technology will help to better identify and assign the PASER ratings for all the street segments. The department will then consider the overall subdivision and prioritize the summer project list based on available funds.

For more information, contact the Carmel Street Department at (317) 733-2001.